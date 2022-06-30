New system arrives late Saturday

The holiday weekend will usher in some changes to our weather forecast. Thunderstorms will be possible across the North Cascades, Saturday night to Sunday. The clouds will remain thick after that as scattered showers are expected Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be below average as we roll into the 4th of July. Showers will kick-start the day but as of right now, we could see significant clearly just in time for the fireworks!

The storm prediction center has issued thunderstorm chances Saturday into Sunday highlighted in green below:

Let's recap June:

We received 2.67" of rain for the month of June making it the 9th wettest June on record!

Now, as we roll over into the month of July - get ready for below average temperatures. Our monthly outlook has our temperatures below normal with the new update that came out today!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Should be beautiful over the next couple of days! Enjoy and have a good one!