Seattle weather: Near average highs this weekend with a slight chance for a few spotty showers

A beautiful Thursday around the Pacific Northwest! Highs landing above average for Seattle at 81.

Overnight, we expect mostly clear skies with a few spots to the south waking up to fog. Lows fall into the mid to upper 50s.

A teetering low off the coast is the cause for morning clouds and fog. Onshore flow will remain stronger through Saturday before our low slides off into the Pacific. The coast and some areas inland could see patchy drizzle early Friday and Saturday before skies clear.

Our Friday forecast delivers blue skies after morning clouds. Highs are on track to warm into the upper 70s for the metro area and South Sound with cooler temps for the North Sound.

A stronger marine layer will push inland early Saturday. Some folks will see patchy fog, mainly for the coast and South Sound, while others start off with a little more sunshine. Highs cool into the mid 70s.

The second half of the weekend doesn't disappoint as summer sunshine dominates the region Sunday! Highs land near 80. This weather is especially nice if you're heading out to Lumen Field to catch the OL Reign and Sounders FC in a doubleheader. If you can't get out to the pitch, FOX has you covered, airing both matches Sunday!

A strong ridge builds in late Sunday into Monday pushing highs into the 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm each day and by the end of the week, we just may see 90 again! Stay cool all!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

