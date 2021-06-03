Nature's air conditioning is cooling us down

Marine clouds have rolled into Tacoma and Seattle, channeled through the Chehalis River gap from the coast. Everett and Bellingham are still seeing sunny skies this morning.

This afternoon will still be lovely with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. And Nature's air conditioning will cool us off. We were in the mid 80s in Seattle yesterday. Today we'll be about 10 degrees cooler.

Yesterday was a hot one and here's the map with yesterday's high temps on it. Also, Hanford hit 106 and Pasco hit 104 yesterday.

There is still a HEAT ADVISORY for one more day in Eastern Washington with temps forecast to be back up into the 90s this afternoon. The forecast for the Tri-Cities is 98 today. Wenatchee is forecast to his 92 today, after hitting 98 yesterday.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, with a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a little cooler still, with highs around 70. Normal for this time of year is 69.

Then, a chance of showers returns for the weekend, and it'll be much cooler, with highs in the low/mid 60s.

Monday looks pretty wet with a chance of showers next Tuesday - with highs in the 60s. We might dry up next Wednesday and get back to 70 - which will be the normal high for that day.

If you're sneezing and your eyes are burning, it could be pollen – mainly grass and weed pollen now. Tree pollen was at low yesterday, but grass pollen was at moderate and weed pollen climbed up to high, with nettle being the main offender. Ugh!

Showers & sun breaks bring rainbows and here is a gorgeous rainbow photo from viewer Greg in Snohomish.

Enjoy the cooldown!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

Advertisement

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky, Grace Lim and Scott Sistek