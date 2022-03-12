Mountain snow, river flooding and landslides this week

Buckle up for rounds of lowland rain and mountain snow this week. We're also tracking the risk for landslides and river flooding by Tuesday.

There's a system impacting Western Washington today; this "weather maker" is swinging both a warm and cold front through our backyard. This will trigger rain in the lowlands and snow over the higher elevations, especially tonight to early Sunday.

Farther off in the Pacific, another low pressure system is brewing. This next system will give us heavy rain late Sunday to at least Monday. Unfortunately, this could lead to river flooding. Right now, we're particularly concerned about river flooding in Mason, Snohomish, Lewis, King and Pierce Counties. Even though most of the river flooding would be minor, this forecast could change. Stay tuned!

Today, rain pushes into Puget Sound by 3-4 p.m. This means much of the Sounders game should be dry! Still, I'd keep a rain jacket with you – just in case the rain moves in sooner. Otherwise, it'll be breezy today for Puget Sound; gusts to 15-25 mph are possible. I can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm around Western Washington, but that looks super unlikely.

Today's highs:

Here's the timing of the rain today:

Mountain snow will ramp up later tonight behind the cold front. It looks like the heaviest snow will fall over the South Cascades – including Mount Rainier, Crystal Mountain and White Pass. That's where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Up to 10-12" of snow could stack up between tonight and Sunday evening over the highest peaks. White Pass could see 3-6" of snow. For Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes, I'm only forecasting 1-4" of snow (unless Mother Nature throws a curve ball at us!).

Along the coast today, gusts could blow up to 40 mph! A Gale Warning is posted there for today through early Sunday.

Remember, daylight saving starts at 2 a.m. tomorrow. Most smart devices should update the time automatically, but make sure to adjust the time for any analog clocks you have. Tomorrow's sunset starts with the number seven!

Here's a look at our updated seven-day forecast. Even though there could be some dry slots here-and-there, we have a daily chance for at least some isolated showers through the end of the workweek.

Hope you watch FOX 13 this weekend!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

