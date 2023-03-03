Seattle weather: Mountain snow continues, showers for lowlands

Showers will continue across Western Washington Friday with more snow expected for the mountains through Saturday.

High temperatures will remain cool today, topping out about 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Showers will be scattered throughout the day with less sunshine than

Temps will cool tonight close to freezing in some spots along the Kitsap Peninsula and around Hood Canal. Wet snow is possible in these areas Saturday morning. We will have an update on this forecast for light snow tonight.

If you're heading to the Sounders match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, it's going to be a cold one. A chance of showers will linger for the match with temps around 40 degrees at kickoff.

It's looking much drier for Western Washington early next week with temps staying cool through midweek. Overnight lows will remain chilly as well, in the low 30s.