Seattle weather: Mountain snow and chilly lowland showers

As of midday Sunday, the worst of the mountain snow is over for the weekend. However, there could still be several inches of new snow for the passes by Monday morning. This could drop visibility and create dangerous conditions for drivers. Here in the lower elevations, there's a small chance for snow mixing with rain at times today and tomorrow!

Already, we've had reports of a rain/snow mix for Birch Bay, Bothell and West Lake Stevens. We'd love to hear what kind of precipitation you're seeing in your neighborhood! Find us at FOX 13 on social media.

In addition to an occasional rain/snow mix, some backyards could see small hail and graupel today and tomorrow. Here's a reminder of the difference between the two:

Suffice it to say, temperatures will be cold today! Highs will only lift to the mid to upper 40s. Bundle up and dress in warm and waterproof layers. Scattered showers are in the forecast. We also can't rule out lightning: the coast has the best chance for weak thunderstorms.

Winds will settle somewhat this afternoon. Cloudy skies will make temperatures feel even cooler!

Rain could be heavy in spots today. Where downpours pop up, roads could be slippery. Drive carefully.

Here's a snapshot of Futurecast:

Let's dive deeper into the chance for lowland snowflakes. These communities have the best chance for lowland snow: Western Whatcom County, Port Angeles, Sequim and the Hood Canal. Little to no accumulations are expected.

If anything stuck to the ground overnight, it would most likely stack up on the cooler surfaces like the grass and patio furniture. Any snow totals into Monday for the Hood Canal and Port Angeles depend on the degree to which "upsloping" is happening.

Upsloping is a weather event where an air mass cools and condenses as it hits a mountain range. We have low confidence in this forecast because in order for lowland snow to materialize, we need the two primary ingredients to align: cool temps and moisture. Right now, it seems like the cold air might not arrive in time for snow to stick.

This is an evolving situation. Stay tuned!

As for the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. today.

Chilly showers are in the works for Monday. Drier air takes over by Tuesday. In fact, dry weather could linger into next weekend.

Our next big weather headline this week is the drop in temperatures. Check out those overnight lows in our latest seven day forecast! Temps are set to tumble to the 20s and low 30s early Wednesday and Thursday across Western Washington. At least we'll be enjoying some sunshine!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

