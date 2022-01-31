Mountain passes slammed with significant snow

The mountain passes are getting slammed with heavy snow this morning. If you're driving over the higher elevations, make sure to check WSDOT conditions before you go! Quieter weather is expected tonight.



There could be an extra two to eight inches of snow over the Cascades through the middle of the afternoon: those totals are on top of what the passes have already accumulated overnight.

Tomorrow, two to five inches of snow are possible over the passes which is just enough to cause some problems for drivers. On Wednesday, the atmosphere dries out a little. Only light snow showers could pop up over the Cascades.



Back down here in the lower elevations, there could be a mixed bag of precipitation today and tomorrow. Where isolated downpours bubble up in the lowlands, there could be some wet snowflakes, hail or graupel mixing with the rain today and tomorrow. Accumulations under 1,000 feet are unlikely. In general, showers will be fairly isolated today and tomorrow. It will be slightly breezy today.

Wednesday morning, there could be patches of freezing fog. Highs will be chilly - only boosting to the upper 30s.

Thursday, you can plan on gray skies and spotty showers, but the day won't be a washout! Rain picks up Friday – particularly in the evening. Mountain snow could also create some issues for drivers by Friday night.



Just in time for the weekend, drier weather takes hold. Spots of freezing fog Sunday morning will give way to afternoon sunbreaks.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this morning! We so appreciate your viewership.



Do you have weather questions, comments or photos you'd like to share? Don't hesitate to reach out on social media:

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone and Instagram @abbyaconewx



Take care and have a good week,



Abby Acone

