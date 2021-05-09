Mother's Day sunshine by the afternoon with highs almost near normal and climbing through the week!

Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful Mom's around the region!

Today skies will clear for a nice pop of afternoon sunshine! Highs land in the low to mid 60s.

A nice ridge building in this week will help keep skies sunny with above average temperatures. Normal for this time of year is 65 and we'll trend in the low 70s most of the week! Enjoy!

Have a great day all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast