Mother Nature's air condition is kicking into gear as we close out the first week of June into the weekend!

The cooling trend has begun! Temperatures across the region already much cooler than we were mid-week. Thursday's highs only in the low to mid 70s inland with cooler conditions for the coast. Mother Nature is definitely flipping the script, sending air conditioning and showery weather our way for the weekend.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our cool days will last through the weekend before turning the corner mid-week towards average seasonal highs again. This all thanks to the nice ridge of high pressure breaking down and opening up the door for the next system to drop down from the Gulf of Alaska. This weather maker will deliver cool and showery conditions.

Showers hit the coast first late Friday night then move inland overnight. Area around Wester Whatcom County will get hit with some heavier showers in the wee hours of Saturday while most of us sleep. By about 8am Saturday most of the rain will be over the Olympics and Cascades with just scattered showers for the lowlands. Highs cool into the low 60s, below normal.

Rain totals for the last three months are below average so any rain we get is welcome! Normal rain for the month of June is just under an inch and a half.

Sunday showers will linger and there will be a brief dry period before a stronger, more organized front arrives Sunday afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s! Brr! Average for this time of year is 69.

Monday, we expect a few showers to linger becoming spotty. Right now models are hinting that another system may push in Monday night into Tuesday for a few more Spring showers. Highs rebound into the mid 60s.

By Wednesday just a few left over spits of rain with highs landing near 65 under partly cloudy skies.

And look for low 70s (normal) by Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

