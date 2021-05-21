Mostly sunny & mild for 2 days

We're starting out with clouds around the area, with sun to the north. Eventually, the sun wins and the afternoon looks lovely – mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, close to 70.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers in the Cascades.

Saturday looks super great with mostly sunny skies and highs near room temperature, low 70s.

Sunday, however, clouds roll back in. We'll be cooler, with highs in the mid 60s. And there's a chance of a little rain.

Cooler-than-normal and somewhat showery weather looks likely to continue into the beginning of next week.

With mostly sunny skies and highs near 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Or a "Waggin' Tail Feathers" day for Silky Roosters like Eggplant.

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

