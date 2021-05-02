Mostly sunny and mild Sunday, rollercoaster temperatures next week

Hold on tight (or hands up)! We are in for a roller coaster ride in high temperatures this week!

Today will be a beautiful day to get outside! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 63° for the Seattle metro area. Clouds will clear by late afternoon and evening in the Foothills. Mostly sunny on our coast and mountains this afternoon!

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system sitting offshore. This will bring light rain on the coast and peninsula Monday morning and spread into the Puget Sound by around noon. This front will be weakening as it moves west to east and rain will be light. Totals range from 0.02"-.10".

Aside from some spotty showers early Tuesday, high pressure builds in drying us out and warming us up in to the 70s by Wednesday! Another system arrives by the end of the week and weekend bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim