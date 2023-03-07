Seattle weather: Mostly dry Wednesday with increasing rain and wind the rest of the week

What a beautiful day around the region! We were lucky enough to experience a little bit of everything.

Most of us saw a few showers as we got going early, then drying for midday with pockets of heavy downpours, including hail by the evening commute.

Highs finally found their way back into the 50s! Sea-Tac hit 51 at the airport, and that's only two degrees cooler than average.

We'll cool down overnight with a chance for a few flurries to fly early Wednesday, mainly to the southwest.

Temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s for the metro with near freezing to the north and south of the city.

Keep an eye out as early morning fog could develop for places like Olympia.

By lunchtime Wednesday, we'll see another round of blue skies from Tacoma north. Folks to the south have a chance for a few showers to pop up midday, just light precipitation.

The evening commute has a chance for rain to return by 5 p.m. The areas we're watching are Snohomish County south to Thurston County along with the foothills east of Tacoma where there's a slight chance for a wintry mix to develop.

Highs Wednesday will run on the cooler side again, landing in the mid-40s.

An area of low pressure looks to move south into Thursday. Here's a peek at the morning commute around 8 a.m. where we expect a few showers:

The Kitsap Peninsula area may see a few snow flurries before warming.

High push Thursday close to 50 with gusty easterly winds at times. Showers will increase late night into overnight Friday.

Friday, look for widespread rain from the get-go as a system moves into the region. The wind will become gusty too. Highs cool into the low to mid-40s.

And if you're wondering about lowland snow… we could see a chunky mix very early Friday morning along the coast and south of Seattle.

We're expecting heavy snow across the mountains, so please know the roads before you go!

We'll start to dry out some as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Highs will rebound, warming to near 50.

Don't forget to spring forward late Saturday night into early Sunday. Our sunsets will finally move into the 7 p.m. hour! Enjoy!

The next round of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday.

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

