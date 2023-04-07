Seattle weather: Showery Saturday ahead of a rainy and breezy Easter Sunday

We did it! Friday's high temperature warming to 57, right where we should be for this time of year!

Here's the forecast breakdown as we head into Easter weekend:

Saturday: Showery at times with dry periods in between.

Easter Sunday: Unfortunately, we're forecasting sloppy conditions. The Easter Bunny will have wet paws this year when hiding eggs for your backyard hunts.

Highs: Low to mid-50s. Average (58)

Overnight, we'll get a bit of a break from the rain under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are mild again, landing in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday features light, scattered showers as a weaker system moves across Western WA.

If you're going to the SeaWolves match at Starfire Sports Complex, make sure to bring a warm jacket as breezy winds will make it feel a touch cooler.

We do expect showers to pick up near kick-off at 5 p.m. #GoSeaWolves

Highs on Saturday top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We also have the Sounders kicking off with St. Louis on Saturday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is showery and breezy with temps in the upper 40s. #GoSoundersFC

This year, Easter Sunday is looking pretty wet & gusty as an atmospheric river slams the region.

Rain totals tally up with this system! Seattle could see up to half an inch to three-quarters of an inch, while other areas, like Shelton, get more.

With so much rain falling over the Olympic mountains, we're keeping a close eye downstream at the Skokomish River in Mason County. Mountain runoff into the Skokomish could cause a sharp rise in river levels through the weekend for minor flooding. Stay tuned!

Showers continue into the start of the week, but we'll see drier weather mid to end of the week. We will experience cooler highs, only warming into the upper 40s.

Once we get into Tuesday, quieter weather returns. Highs are still cool under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, look for a partly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase on Thursday with a slight chance of showers. By Friday, we may warm back up to normal!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*SeaTac Rain Almanac