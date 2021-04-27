Mostly dry the rest of the week with rain returning as we close out April!

Happy Tuesday!

Not bad overall today with highs climbing to near our seasonal norm of 60s.

Tonight, we'll cool off into the low to mid 40s. Normal low for this time of year is now 44. Skies will remain cloudy.

If you liked Tuesday, then you'll enjoy the next couple of days around Western WA. Most of us will start our days a bit cloudy, but throughout the day skies will clear out to partly sunny. Highs will jump above average into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and check out Thursday... we're going with 73! Nice and warm, but don't get used to it! We're tracking change for the weekend!

By late Thursday night our next disturbance moves inland off the NW WA Coast. This system will deliver rain and drop our temperatures back down to the upper 50s to low 60s, near normal.

There will be dry periods as we roll through the weekend. Most to the south will wake up to just a few scattered showers while North Sounders will see a little more rain as they get their day going.

Overall there isn't a huge amount of rain to tally up, but anything that falls in the bucket at SeaTac is welcomed since we are a bit behind on rain totals this month.

Between late Thursday into late Sunday night we'll see anywhere from .35" to .50" around the Central Sound.

At this point we are going with a roof closed kind of night at T-Mobile Park as the Mariners return home to host the Angels Friday night. Saturday showers will become scattered and by Sunday we'll see most showers fall apart with a few cells clinging over the mountains. Around dinner time Snohomish County shower activity may pop back up for a bit before drying out.

As we start the work week more rain comes our way. By 8am most of us will see showers for the morning commute and hang with us through the evening hours. Highs land below normal, in the upper 50s. We dry out overnight into Tuesday. A few isolated showers may find their way back into the lowlands, otherwise most showers will hang over the Cascades. Highs jump into the low to mid 60s!

Enjoy! Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

