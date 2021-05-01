Mostly dry second half of the weekend with light showers back for the start of the work week!

The first of May delivering showers and sun breaks throughout most of Saturday. Highs only reaching the upper 50s, a few degrees cooler than our average for this time of year.

Tonight expect convergence zone showers to fall apart. Lows fall into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, just a couple of light sprinkles otherwise we are dry with partly sunny skies as a week ridge builds in making for a nice day. Highs land in the low 60s.

Light rain returns to kick off the first Monday of May as a weak front passes through the region. Temperatures will cool off some with this system, dropping back into the mid 50s. Another convergence may set up leaving a few lingering showers into Tuesday morning, otherwise the day is very pleasant with high in the mid 60s.

Advertisement

As a ridge moves onshore Wednesday our Cinco De Mayo weather turns warm and dry. Highs will land 10+ degrees above average for many areas around the area.

The rest of the week features passing, light showers and sunbreaks with highs dropping to near normal of 61 for this time of year.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster