Mostly dry for MLK holiday weekend

After a super soaker week, we're in for a treat with a mostly dry holiday weekend.

The rain and drizzle this morning is on the way out and nice mix of clouds and sun is in store for the afternoon. High temps a bit cooler than the last few mild days in the mild upper 50s -- but we'll still be a bit above the normal of 47.

While our next rainy period isn't until early Sunday the cloud shield before the front arrives looks pretty impressive, so while we're dry on Saturday -- I don't think we'll get a whole lot of raw blue skies.

Sunday seems a soggy early, but by mid-morning I think we'll start drying out earnestly. The MLK holiday on Monday is looking dry. Tuesday late showers are possible, but I think they'll hold off until Wednesday for most of us.

We're starting to get chilly late in the week with high temps only in the mid 40s. That will mean lowland chilly rain will be some nice powder for the resorts. You'll want to stay tuned to see exactly how cold we'll get for the second half of the month. -Tim Joyce