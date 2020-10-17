Mostly cloudy Saturday, Wet and breezy Sunday

Happy Saturday! Light rain in the convergence zone this morning has dissipated. Today will be cloudy and cool with highs near 58 degrees.

We're tracking a system in the Gulf of Alaska that will bring rain by this evening. Timing looks to be around the dinner time hour for cities north of Seattle. The metro area will see wet conditions late tonight and all of Western WA will see soggy conditions through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. Rain chances will become more scattered in nature by the afternoon and models are picking up on a convergence zone tomorrow evening.

Winds will pick up with this system and gusts as high as 20-30mph Rainfall totals through Sunday aren't all that impressive with about a half inch or less for the Puget Sound. The Olympics and the NW coast may pick up about an inch of rain.

We'll dry it out by Monday before a series of disturbances bring rain chances next week. Right now, you're best bet for a dry and sunny day will be next Thursday. It's going to be chilly though as highs will be in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 40s as we close out the new work week. Brrr!!!

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim