Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Friday, turning chilly this weekend

Morning showers have tapered off and Western Washington should remain dry the rest of Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 40. Areas along the coast and the strait will see more sunshine than those around the Puget Sound area.

Saturday will bring another chance for showers, mainly for the central and south sound. Cold air pushes into Western Washington the second half of Saturday, but it is a very dry air mass and we are not expecting much, if anything, in the way of lowland snow. The best chance for snow will be Saturday evening in the northern Washington foothills as the cold air arrives.

Fraser River outflow winds will kick in Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Gusts could reach 30-50 mph in parts of Western Whatcom County and the other usual areas that are impacted by these northeasterly winds.

The Cascade resorts enjoyed some new snow overnight and more is expected Saturday. Sunday will be a "bluebird day" on the passes, but it may be breezy in the morning.

Temps will be very cold on Sunday and Monday with overnight lows into the 20s, however the forecast has trended a bit warmer than it did a couple of days ago. We will rebound heading into midweek with the next chance for showers arriving on Thursday.