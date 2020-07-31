Morning storms and afternoon sunshine

Rumbles of thunder woke some of us up early this morning!

Thunderstorms produced lightning in the Puget Sound and the Foothills. The shortwave responsible for that will continue to lift north and exit the region by mid-morning making way for dry conditions and some sunshine!

Isolated t-storms will still be possible today in the north Cascades. High temps will be near 80. Clouds will increase this evening and tonight with lows near 60. Perfect baseball weather for the Mariners home opener this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Go Mariners!

If you're heading to Central and Eastern Washington, a heat advisory and excessive heat warning are in effect through 8pm. Temperatures will be near if not break into the triple digits so take all precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures on Saturday will be a lot more comfortable near 76 degrees thanks to extra clouds. More sunshine on Sunday will bring us back into the 80s.

There is a chance for rain on Monday which will keep us cool in the mid-70s. It will be a welcoming relief for folks without A/C and our plants and lawns get a drink of water! We'll dry it out by Tuesday and temperatures will be near the norm in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim