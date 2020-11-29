Morning rain hits tomorrow and then we clear out for several days!

A cold front will track across our area overnight/tomorrow morning. The leading edge of the front will quickly track eastward. Expect spotty showers to continue through your early morning commute, making for a soggy start.

We'll clear out in the afternoon and then we remain dry for several days! The skies will clear, and the sunshine will stick around through the weekend.

We are currently below average, for the month, when it comes to our rain totals. We've hit 5.15" and we should be at 6.12". This next round of rain will increase totals for the month, but we'll remain below average for the next two weeks.

As we dry out and ready for clear skies, the overnight lows will drop.

Stay warm and enjoy the sunshine!