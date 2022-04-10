Morning lowland snow expected

We're in for lowland snow, a cold start to the day and fog tonight!

Visibilities are already down to .25 of a mile in parts of Snohomish co. Use caution tomorrow morning on your commute.

Temperatures will drop, and a new system will increase precipitation - especially across the south! If you are commuting through Pacific or Lewis county tomorrow morning expect snow delays. This is where we're expecting most of our accumulation. The winds will kick up as well and we can expect gusts up to 20-30 mph.

Parts of Pacific county are under a Winter Storm Warning and can expect between 4-12" of snow! Lewis county should use caution as well because they can expect between 1-5". Other areas to lookout for include the Hood Canal, Olympics, Southern Cascades, and the South Sound. These advisories and warnings will expire around 11am tomorrow morning.

The snow will melt as the daytime highs rise. Here is a look at tomorrow afternoon's forecast:

We'll continue with a rain/snow mix for the next few mornings due to our current weather pattern.

Have a good one and use caution tomorrow morning.