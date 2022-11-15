Seattle weather: Morning fog with plenty of fall sunshine through the weekend

As fall sunshine rolls on, we get another day closer to tying a dry spell record this November, in what is supposed to be one of the wettest months of the year.

Overnight temperatures dip again into the cold zone. Look for upper 20s to low 30s as you get up and out the door this week. And along with the very cold starts watch out for areas of fog and freezing fog.

Our beautiful and dry Fall forecast is all thanks to high pressure, blocking out all storms that normally swing into our region.

Tuesday marks the 8th straight day of no rain, and we will continue to see dry days ahead through the weekend. This Sunday will mark day 13 of the dry stretch, so if we make it through that far we will tie the record streak set back in 2000.

We are forecasting a system to move in early Monday that will bring rain back into the area.

By Thursday an area of low pressure drops into Eastern WA opening the door for winds to pick up, mainly through the foothills of the Cascades and North Sound.

We expect gusts to become strongest for the North Sound early Thursday through the afternoon with wind speeds 25-30 mph with foothill wind speeds gusting slightly more to near 35 mph. Foothill areas to keep an eye on include North Bend, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Buckley, etc.

Highs over the next week will flux between the upper 40s to low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

The overnight hours dip 10-12 degrees below average into the upper 20s to low 30s! Brr! Please be mindful that freezing fog may develop during this dry stretch. Allow for extra time in the morning hours when heading out.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster