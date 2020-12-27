Morning drizzle, partly sunny Sunday afternoon

Happy Seahawks Sunday! A weak warm front is producing light rain for much of Western Washington this morning. We'll dry out from south to north just in time for Seahawks kickoff at 1:25pm at Lumen Field. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. Go Hawks!

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to cool and it will be a chilly Monday morning in the mid-30s. There will also be morning fog but once that lifts by the afternoon, it will be a beautiful sunny day! Highs will be cool in the mid-40s. Enjoy the dry day because we have more rain on the way this week!

Clouds will increase Tuesday as our next system approaches bringing rain and breezy conditions on Wednesday. As that system exits, rain chances will turn scattered on Thursday and fingers crossed for mostly dry conditions by midnight! Another system arrives on New Year's Day bringing another round of widespread rain and breezy conditions into next weekend.

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim