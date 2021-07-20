Morning drizzle, mild and partly sunny afternoon

Puget Sound is getting drizzle early Tuesday. Roads will be slick due to built-up oil residue during our dry spell so be careful on the roads. Remember, rainwater and oil do not mix.

We'll dry out this afternoon and clouds will gradually clear. Morning drizzle is possible again Wednesday. Highs will be below average over the next three days.

*RED FLAG WARNING* is in effect for Central and Eastern WA from noon to 10pm tomorrow. Winds will be gusty, especially in the Kittitas Valley where winds can gust up to 40mph. On top of that, relative humidity will be very low, elevating fire danger.

The mercury will rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday and into the weekend as high pressure builds back in.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram