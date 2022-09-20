More sunshine with above average highs for the last full day of summer!

What a beautiful day across Puget Sound. Seattle landed in the upper 70s with warmer temps elsewhere around the region in the low 80s.

Another clear overnight is on tap. Perfect conditions for stargazing. Lows will drop close to normal for the city with cooler temps for others like Shelton at 42. Brr!

What a Wednesday we have in store for you! Grab a sweatshirt for the kids as they head out the door, but by lunchtime, they will not need it at all. Highs land near 77 again.

We expect some haze tomorrow, mainly over the mountains and to the south. Conditions look similar to Tuesday as skies hung on to light haze in the upper atmosphere.

By late Wednesday, onshore flow will return increasing clouds for the first day of fall.

Highs Thursday land close to 70, which just so happens to be the average seasonal temperature for this time of year.

A weak front will move into the area Friday giving us a chance for light showers. We definitely can use the rain as we only have 0.22" in the bucket at Sea-Tac. Normal for the month of September is 1.61".

Any showers that fall will wrap up by late Friday night and hang over the Cascades before drying out just in time for the start of the weekend.

We're forecasting a nice first weekend of fall…a real treat for football fans. The Cougs, Huskies, and Seahawks all playing at home. Highs warm into the low 70s to upper 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

