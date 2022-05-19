More sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead

Lingering showers will taper off Thursday afternoon, leaving a mix of clouds and sunshine the rest of the day.

Even though this afternoon will be drier, it will still be cool with highs only making it into the upper 50s.

Starting Friday, the Puget Sound area will begin a slow warm up. A small ridge of high pressure will nudge its way into the Pacific Northwest warming temps up to average for this time of year by Saturday. Highs will be close to 70 degrees Friday through Monday with lots of sunshine.

The next round of potential rainfall will hold off until next Wednesday. Enjoy this nice stretch of sunny and warmer weather!