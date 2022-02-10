Seattle weather: More sunshine, above average temperatures for Western Washington

The Puget Sound area will get back to some sunshine Thursday after breaking through some morning fog. The next few days look spectacular as sunny skies return.

Many spots around the Puget Sound woke up to drizzle and fog this morning. Over the next few hours, the clouds will part to reveal partly sunny skies. Higher up, in the mountains, it's already sunny!

Friday through Sunday will bring fantastic February weather. High pressure will dominate the region, keeping weather systems away through the weekend. A weak offshore flow will dry out and warm up our air, sending high temps into the mid 50s.

By Monday, the next wet system will hit the area, bringing on and off showers. It won't be a big soaker, but it should bring some much needed snow to the Cascades.

It looks like things will be drying out again as we hit the middle of next week. Extended models are in good agreement that a ridge of high pressure will build offshore keeping storm systems away through at least Wednesday.