More summer sunshine on the way this weekend!

One more cloudy and cool start as we close out the work week. Most of us will sit under cloudy condtions through about mid-day. Places like NW Snohomish, Western Skagit and Western Whatcom Counties will see a few morning sprinkles as they get their day going. Highs will again remain lower than the average seasonal high for this time of year at 77, but instead landing near 70.

Overnight Friday into Saturday skies will continue to clear allowing us to wake up with very few clouds around the region. This all thanks to our friend high pressure. If you like the heat then this weekend is for you! Saturday brings temps right back up to normal at 77, but Sunday turns the dial up even more! Look for mid 80s around Puget Sound.

By Monday some of us will push to near 90! Make sure to hydrate, use sunscreen and please wear a life jacket out on area waterways, especially if you are by yourself.

As we push through the work week highs will slowly falll by a few degrees each day. Tuesday we're forecasting the mid 80s with low 80s by Wednesday. So if you don't like the summer warmth you'll have to wait until Thursday and Friday to see highs back in the 70s again.

Models keep us dry for quite some time. And our extended models showing a slightly warmer second half to our summer. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Here's a look at current water temperatures around our region as high temps soar into the upper 80s to near 90 Monday!