More summer sunshine on tap!

Overall most of us enjoyed a really nice weekend even thoughs high temps were slightly cooler than our average of 75 for this time of year. Most of us saw low 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tonight we'll see partly cloudy conditions with lows dropping into the mid 50s. As we wake up Monday look for some clouds, but they'll clear out for a mostly sunny day. Highs land near 74 for the metro area. A little cooler along the coast in the mid 60s with some breeze.

Summer weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s. We're keeping an eye on Wednesday as we could make a run at 80! Stay tuned.

Just as we get rolling with summer time conditions we'll welcome back a few showers into the forecast as our ridge of high pressure breaks down late Wednesday night. Look for a few light showers passing through overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and again Friday morning. Temps will fall off a little back down into the low to mid 70s.

Next weekend looks mainly dry at this point with highs re-bounding back above normal in the upper 70s. Enjoy!

