More summer sunshine ahead

Another fantastic summer day around the Pacific NW. If you loved yesterday's high of 82, you'll likely enjoy today's temps right around 80 too. We're starting out with some morning clouds and fog, but abundant sunshine expected later today. Even the coast is expected to clear out a bit in the afternoon with high temps topping out near 70 there.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 77 degrees. That's the warmest average high temperature we see all year here around Puget Sound. If we make it to 80 degrees at SeaTac, it'll be the 25th day of 80 or warmer we've seen so far this year. A typical year in Seattle has about 26 of those kind of warm days. We've seen 2 days of 90 or warmer, both last week. A normal summer in Seattle now has 4 days of 90+ temps.

We're going to see this weather pattern hold for another day until some changes arrive. Tracking a low in the Gulf of Alaska that will drop down over the region on Thursday to delivers more clouds, cooler temps, and possible showers. We're not expecting a soaker of a day, because August is our second driest month of the year and fronts rarely deliver that much moisture this time of year.

A pleasant day expected on Friday, but there's a slight chance of some early morning Saturday showers. The rest of the weekend is trending quite nicely back to warmth and sun.

Next week looks to start out with more seasonal warmth and more dry weather too. Enjoy! -Tim Joyce