More Spring sunshine for Saturday with clouds increasing Sunday

More Spring sunshine is on the way! Saturday features blues skies with above normal highs. Sunday cools some with clouds increasing, but overall dry.

Overnight lows drop to below normal again. Our average seasonal low is now 50 for this time of year.

Tomorrow morning look for patchy fog from the ocean beaches inland through the SW interior. While clouds took their own sweet time today to clear out, Saturdays we should see skies open up much earlier in the morning. By about 10 a.m. most under foggy conditions will see blue skies peeking through. Highs Saturday land in the low 70s.

Saturday night clouds will start to increase and thicken up some as our upper-level low starts to move back up north from Central Nevada. As the low lifts, it may spin a few showers into Washington Sunday, mainly over the mountains. Highs drop into the mid-60s below average.

Our next weather maker comes Monday delivering showers to much of western Washington. Highs cool even more into the low 60s--brr! We expect showers to last into Tuesday morning before starting to dry out briefly. Highs Tuesday warm slightly back into the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks dry and partly cloudy with highs returning to the upper 60s. Clouds will increase Wednesday overnight with rain finding its way back into the forecast as early as the morning commute on Thursday. Highs drop into the low 60s.

As we look to next weekend… right now Friday looks partly sunny and dry. Highs near 67. We do expect a few showers over the mountains.

