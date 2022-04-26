More showers and a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday

Heavier rain showers are moving onshore, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to Western Washington through the evening.

But it's not all bad. Western Washington will also see some sunshine in the mix today. Check out the beautiful sunrise this morning from our FOX 13 camera atop our studios on south Lake Union.

Expect a mix of showers and isolated thunderstorms through the evening with more rain accumulation in the Puget Sound Convergence Zone later.

By late tonight, showers will settle down in the area leading to a mainly dry Wednesday. Another system moves into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will be heading into Oregon. Expect afternoon and evening showers in Western Washington.

The models are coming together on this weekend with a good chance of widespread rain on Saturday and a drier Sunday. Temps should be a little warmer this weekend, back close to 60 degrees.