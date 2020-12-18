More rain and wind move into Western WA for the Weekend causing flooding for the area.

Happy weekend all!

Our active weather continues. Expect a wet and windy Saturday with mountain snow turning to rain. And because of all the rain we'll be keeping an eye on rising rivers and the potential for flooding, along with rainy and windy conditions.

A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect through Saturday morning so use caution if you need to travel over the passes. Heaviest snow is expected Friday night. Snow levels will rise above pass level Saturday night increasing our flood threat this weekend.

A *HIGH WIND WATCH* goes into effect for the SW WA & NW OR coast Saturday afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 60mph with power outages possible. Areas not under the watch will still be breezy with gusts as high as 20-40mph. The strongest winds will happen late afternoon around 4pm. Watch for your outdoor holiday decorations!

We should stay mostly dry through Saturday morning. A very potent system will arrive Saturday afternoon bringing heavy rain and windy conditions.

A *FLOOD WARNING* is in effect for the Skokomish River near Potlatch. If you live in Mason County, never drive through a flooded road!

A *FLOOD WATCH* is in effect for all of Western WA Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

The heaviest rain will happen Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals range from 4"-6" with the highest amounts over the coast. The WPC has the coast under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall which means localized flooding is possible. Again, never drive through a flooded road.

River of moisture will continue Sunday bringing more heavy rain, windy conditions, and the potential for river flooding. Yet again, another frontal system will bring rain on Monday - the first day of winter. We'll eventually dry out by Tuesday through Thursday bringing us some sunshine, but with clear skies overnight, lows will get chilly near freezing midweek.

Have a great night! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Fox Forecaster