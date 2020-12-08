More rain and some mountain snow on the way with a few breaks in between.

Happy Tuesday!

We're in that pattern now... rainy and sloppy at times. An unsettled atmosphere will bring us rain and cloudy skies with some breaks in between. Expect some patchy fog for the usual spots around WWA overnight into tomorrow.

The mountains will see a few inches of snow as levels drop through the end of the week. There's a better chance for mountain snow this weekend into the start of the work week. Also keep an eye out for freezing rain and fog across the passes tomorrow.

Here's a look at the break down for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Showers wrap up overnight. Lows mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & mainly dry. Showers may linger for the AM commute. Also, Snoho Co. might see showers pop up late afternoon. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with dry conditions for much of the day. Showers return late night into Friday early. Highs mid 40s.

Friday: Scattered showers, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs mid 40s.

Saturday: Dry most of the day with showers moving in from the SE by late afternoon. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday: Showers will continue through much of the day, there will be some breaks though. Looks dry for Seahawks kick-off at this point. Highs upper 40s.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs upper 40s.

Tuesday: Rain, heavier through the morning commute. Rain turns to showers later in the day. Highs mid-upper 40s.

Have a great night all! ~Erin