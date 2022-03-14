More rain and mountain snow on tap tomorrow

Sloppy conditions will continue overnight for all of us across Western Washington. Expect scattered showers and mild overnight lows in the mid-lower 40s. The winds will continue to kick up at times (gusts up to 30 mph) not only tomorrow morning but throughout the day.

A *Flood Watch* remains in effect for Mason county. Keep your eyes on the Skokomish river. It's expected to reach minor flood stage tomorrow.

The *Winter Weather Advisory* has been extended to King and Snohomish County. This is where we can expect snow totals ranging between 5-19". The advisory will continue throughout the day tomorrow and expire on Wednesday.

As the rain continues on and off tomorrow, I can't rule out some sunbreak.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Showers will continue throughout the week as temperatures remain below normal (54 degrees).

Have a good one!