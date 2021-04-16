Expand / Collapse search

More Pacific Northwest sunshine on tap as we sail into the weekend

Warm weekend ahead, near 80 for Saturday

Mid-70s for the OL Reign and Sounders game day forecast Friday. Q13's Erin Mayovsky has your 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - Happy Friday all! And what a weekend we have set up around the region. This all thanks to a nice blocking ridge keeping weather systems at bay.  Temperatures will flirt again with near record-breaking highs Saturday.  Then the cooldown starts, Sunday drops back into the upper 70s... still well above our seasonal average of 59 for this time of year. 

Tonight, we'll cool off by about 30+ degrees with mid to upper 40s from King County north and low 40s to the south. 

Our warm Spring weather will push temperatures Saturday into the upper 70s to low 80s for some.  The record to beat at SeaTac Saturday is 80, set back in 2016.   We're forecasting very close to that number! Stay tuned!  

Sunday's record is 89 also set in 2016, but we'll drop down into the mid to upper 70s around Puget Sound as onshore flow returns ushering in a few high clouds. Be aware if you plan to spend some time out on area waterways.  Even though the temps outside will be very warm for this time of year the water is still very cold!  

Dry and mild conditions the theme as we roll into next week with highs dropping into the low 70s to low 60s by Friday.

Best chances for rain moving back into the area come late next week as a low pushes a chance of precipitation into the coast and possibly widespread inland. We shall wait and see what we can pick up in the bucket towards Friday.  

Have a great night! 

