More October Awesomeness

Our rainy season is here-- but you really wont notice it too much today and tomorrow. A few showers hang up in our northern tier of counties, but everyone else sees a nice mix of clouds and sun with high temps a bit above the normal in the mid 50s.

High pressure holds the storm track up into BC until we get into Friday when we'll see some widespread morning rain. That shot of a few hours of steady rain will taper off into on/off showers by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking pretty nice as high pressure builds in for keeping us pretty nice for Saturday and Sunday. Next shot for rain after Friday looks like next Tuesday.

It's rare to have Halloween have a full moon-- but this year we'll get one. Watch for it to play hide and seek with the clouds on Saturday as it rises late afternoon in the east as the sun sags in the west.

Some of the best news of all has more to do with the extra hour of sleep we get Sunday when we fall back one hour into standard time. It's a great time to check your smoke detector batteries and make sure your winter storm kit is ready for November-- our wettest month of the year. -Tim Joyce