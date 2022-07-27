More low to mid 90s on tap as we sail into the weekend!

Another scorcher in the books! We hit 91 at SeaTac Wednesday making that two days in a row. We were three degrees shy of breaking another record set back in 1998 at 95.

We have the potential to ride the 90s through the end of the week and into the weekend too. We have not had five consecutive days at 90 or above since 2015. And to add a little more to this equation… we have only had two five day streaks since 1945!

This stretch of summer heat is all thanks to high pressure sitting over the top of the region.

High pressure acts like a hat that traps heat over the area. And with minimal wind air can become stagnant causing areas of reduced air quality.

So far air quality for most of us around Western WA is still in the good to moderate zone. The foothills will see reduced levels landing in the unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Heat alerts will last through Saturday with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s around Puget Sound with triple digits into the foothills and Eastern WA.

If you're looking to beat the heat just head to the coast! The next three days look pleasant with highs slightly warmer than average thanks to cool marine air pushing on shore.

We can finally see some relief coming our way as we close out the weekend. Highs Sunday land a touch cooler in the mid to upper 80s. Much cooler marine air follows by the start of next week with highs dropping into the mid to upper 70s! Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster