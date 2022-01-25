More fog, decreased air quality and possible sneaker waves along the SW Coast

What a gorgeous day! Some of us were lucky enough to see the 5 p.m. sunset! A stunner for sure as fog lifted just in time to snap some beautiful pictures of sunshine in Seattle.

Skies will continue to clear some as high pressure starts to break down through the end of the week giving way to a more active weather pattern this weekend.

Overnight, expect fog to thicken up for many again, especially along the I-5 corridor from far north in Bellingham down to the WA/OR border. Some spots will see freezing fog as temperatures drop into the chilly zone, about five to seven degrees below average around the region. This time of year lows sit at 39 with highs landing at 49.

Our "Air Quality Advisory" should expire tomorrow at 12 p.m. Air quality values will drop back into the healthiest range again.

Early Thursday looks promising for a little more fog before stronger onshore flow develops Thursday helping scour out fog for good, or at least through the weekend!

We'll stay dry through the first part of the weekend before a cold front moves inland Saturday into early Sunday morning. Showers will pick up midday Sunday for a wet day. We expect showers to become just scatted by Monday with dry conditions Tuesday. Highs cool a few degrees into the mid 40s.

Have a great rest of the week! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

