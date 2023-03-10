More dry than wet weekend ahead for Western Washington

Limited showers will continue in Western Washington Friday afternoon as a low pressure system off the Oregon Coast pushes inland.

High temps today will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mix of clouds, showers and sunshine.

March continues the streak of below average days, with every high temperature so far below the seasonal average. The streak stretches for almost four weeks now, into mid-February. Colder than average days will likely continue for the next several days, as we don't see a big warm-up on the way.

We are in for a mostly quiet weekend before more widespread rain returns late Sunday into Monday. That will be our wettest time period over the next seven days. Showers will linger through Monday and Tuesday as well.