Seattle weather: More dry than wet through the Super Bowl weekend

Friday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a couple of isolated showers in the mix. Temps will be a bit cooler Friday with highs in the low 50s.

In the lowlands it will be a mainly dry weekend. If you're heading up to the mountains this weekend, I'm not expecting any new show, but it should be very nice with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Snow levels will drop on Monday to below pass levels. This will bring several inches of snow to the Cascades as a storm pushes through.

Valentine's Day is looking very cool, but we should stay dry. Keep in mind that temperatures will drop fast after the sun sets, down into the 30s.

After mainly dry weekend, Monday will bring the next storm to the area with breezy wind and rain. We should quickly dry out by early Tuesday morning. Temps will remain below average through Wednesday.