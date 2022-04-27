More dry than wet through Friday

The next three days will bring a chance of showers, but the Puget Sound area should stay more dry than wet with warmer high temps by the end of the week.

A trough in the jet stream will keep cooler air in place with a chance for showers today. Most of the Puget Sound area will stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The spots with the best chance at seeing showers today will be the Washington Coast and the southwest interior stretching into Oregon.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar with a mix of clouds, sun, and a few showers. Heavier rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday with a break between systems on Sunday. Another wet system will hit early Monday morning.