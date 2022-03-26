Seattle weather: More dry than wet this weekend

Light showers are pushing through the area this morning, but drier weather is ahead the rest of the weekend.

Other than a few light showers, Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

This weak front will bring light on and off showers to the area, but rain totals will be unimpressive, with only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Sunday is looking dry and much warmer with highs in the 60s. With those warming temps in the lowlands, snow levels will stay high through the weekend, finally dropping below Snoqualmie Pass by the middle of next week. However, by then, we may be running out of moisture.

Heading into next work week, Monday and Wednesday look like our best bet for showers in Western Washington, although I don't expect a big storm or soaker out of those two systems. Drier weather is on tap to end the week. Enjoy your weekend!

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek