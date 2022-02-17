More cloudy skies Friday with a strong system hitting the region this weekend!

Happy Thursday all! We're almost to the weekend where changes are in the works already!

Today we hit 47, just three degrees shy of normal. Tomorrow our average seasonal high jumps up one degree to 51.

Now to the changes! A strong system will move into the region starting Saturday delivering lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow.

Rain totals range from just over three quarters of an inch at the NW WA Coast to close to half an inch for the metro area. Some spots, like Shelton and farther south to Olympia will see less as this rainmaker moves through the area.

Not only will we deal with wet conditions, but gusty winds will kick up too. Look for gusts 25-30 mph Saturday with sustained winds 15-20 mph. Winds will start to relax overnight into Sunday.

While the lowlands see widespread rain, snow will pile up across the Cascades. We're forecasting a foot to a foot and a half through the weekend. This means drivers will need to check the roads for restrictions before you head over the mountains.

As we transition into the start of next week a cold air-mass will drop from the north leaving us with very cold temperatures. Highs only climb into the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight temps below freezing, landing in the mid to upper 20s! Brr! Bundle up!

The good news for all those who winter sunshine you're in luck next week! Just plan to keep the sunglasses and warm winter jackets handy! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

