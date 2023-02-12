Monday's Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty winds, high surf, and heavy mountain snow

A low pressure system will move into the region tonight brining scattered showers and mountain snow to the area. Temperatures will drop into the 40s with gusty winds adding to the chill factor.

As we move into Monday, the system will continue to bring unsettled weather with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers expected throughout the day. Highs will peak into the mid-40s, but gusty winds and heavy mountain snow will make it feel even colder at times. Travels in the passes should prepare for delays. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms will on tap tomorrow too. Best chances for these storms will develop along the coast. Here is a look at the thunderstorm forecast:

I want to break down the timeline of tomorrow's forecast. Here is a look at your futureCast outlining the precipitation:

Tomorrow night, as the snow level drops, the possibility of lowland snow will increase. The BEST locations for this will take place in the foothills.

Here is a look at our IBM model showing snow accumulation around King County:

Heavy snow totals have allowed for a *Winter Storm Warning* to be issued for the highlighted area below. This is where we can expect between 8-20" of accumulation with gusty winds.

A *Winter Weather Advisory* will go into effect on Monday for the highlighted areas below. Snow totals here won't be quite as high - but still significant. Expect lower snow accumulation along the costal counties.

*Wind Advisories* will go into effect on Monday for the following locations:

Expect breezy conditions for the rest of Western Washington. The majority of the area can expect gusts between 20-30 mph.

As the winds crank up, expect high surf along the coast. A *High Surf Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow afternoon.

As this system pushes through, we'll clear out just in time for Valentine's Day! However, it'll be cold. Overnight lows will fall below freezing several nights in a row this week. Stay warm!

Have a good night.