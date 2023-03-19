Monday: Spring showers kick off the day

Light showers will greet those tomorrow morning. Most of this activity will be light, but moderate rain can't be ruled out. Temperatures will be mild - but don't let this fool you! It'll be about 10 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon (today we reached a high of 60F).

Not only will temperatures be cooler to kick of Spring, but it'll be fairly cloudy with showers on and off throughout the day. Here is a look at your forecast:

The clouds will eventually break (Tuesday afternoon) and we'll begin to briefly warm up. Temperatures peak on Wednesday before dropping due to a new system. I'll leave you with a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!