Monday: Rain then spotty showers with sunbreaks at times

Widespread rain will continue throughout the night. Winds will increase at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Here is a look at tomorrow morning's forecast:

Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s, again, Monday afternoon. Expect spotty showers with sunbreak as winds remain sustained between 10-15 mph.

The rain will be more widespread and "heavy" throughout the morning. Here is a look at the timeline with the rain and mountain snow:

Heavy mountain snow is expected for those in the Cascades above 3,000'. We have a Warning* and Advisory* in effect for the following:

After Monday, We really begin to clear out and "warm" up! Expect showers to quickly return late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Other than that, expect more sunshine with dry conditions.

Have a good one!