Monday morning snow showers, afternoon sunshine

Snow falling in the Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal will wrap up by around 11am. Clouds will gradually clear making way for mostly sunny skies. Highs will be on the cool side near 47°.

Clear skies tonight will make way for freezing and below freezing overnight lows. Freezing fog will be an issue for the Tuesday morning commute.

Ridge will keep skies sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is St. Patrick's Day! Looks like luck will be on our side for the holiday, with highs getting close to 60°!

A series of systems will bring rain Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be slightly below average in the lower 50s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lm