Monday High Temps Could Be The Hottest Of The Year

Good morning! We are starting Monday off with a gorgeous sunrise and the mountain is out again!

Today will be the warmest of the 7-day stretch with highs near 87 for the Seattle metro area. If that verifies, it will tie for the hottest day of the year so far which happened on Mother's Day. South of the Sound will be near 90! The coast will be comfortable in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Stay hydrated and take all heat-related preventions.

A friendly reminder to "look before you lock." Hot car deaths happen every year and are preventable! A good tip is to take a shoe off and put it in the back seat so you don't forget to look!

Some high clouds will pass through on Tuesday and highs will be near 83. Onshore flow by midweek will bring in more clouds and highs will be back to near normal in the mid to upper 70s through the rest of the week. The weekend looks sunny with highs in the upper 70s by Sunday!

Advertisement

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim