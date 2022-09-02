Mix of clouds and sunshine for Labor Day weekend

Western Washington saw clouds Friday morning with lots of sunshine on tap for the afternoon. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s in the central and south sound.

The Labor Day weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with increasing onshore flow and cooler temperatures. Sunday looks to be our warmest day of the three with highs close to 80 degrees.

If you're heading to Pullman for the Washington State Cougars home opener against Idaho, it will be a nice, but breezy night for football. Temps will be in the upper 70s at kickoff with winds gusting to 25 mph.

The Huskies take on Kent State an hour later at 7:30 PM in Husky Stadium. It will be a perfect night for football in Seattle.

After the holiday weekend, the weather looks very quiet, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 70s. I don't see any extreme heat or widespread rain ahead for at least the next 7 to 10 days.